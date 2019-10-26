Sheldon Cottrell greets fan on Diwali, impresses with his Hindi

Sheldon Cottrell had an entertaining exchange with Indian cricket fans on Saturday, which ended with the West Indies fast bowler sending Diwali greetings in Hindi.

Suprabhaat … happy Diwali. I spent a great time in Trinidad with the Indian diaspora when I played for the Red Force and I loved that time – this is my message with help from friends: Aapko aur aapke parivaar waalo ko meri oor se Deepawali ki dher saari shubhkaamnaayein 🙏🏾 https://t.co/wKfZ5lsHsu — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) October 26, 2019

A fan asked Cottrell if he knows Hindi. Cottrell replied: “Only Namaste and a few swear words. Learnt a few great ones from stump mic recently.”

To this, another fan replied saying that Cottrell’s ‘Namaste’ was good enough.

Cottrell replied further to this, saying that he had spent considerable time with Indian people in Trinidad. He then came up with a Diwali greeting, confessedly composed ‘with help from friends’.

“Aapko aur aapke parivaar waalo ko meri oor se Deepawali ki dher saari shubhkaamnaayein,” Cottrell wrote in Hindi.