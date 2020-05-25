Sri Lankan fast bowler Shehan Madushanka held on drug possession

Shehan Madushanka became the fourth bowler to take a hat-trick on debut in ODI cricket (AP File) Shehan Madushanka became the fourth bowler to take a hat-trick on debut in ODI cricket (AP File)

Sri Lankan pacer Shehan Madushanka has been detained by the police on a charge of possessing heroin by police on Monday.

The police official told AFP that Madushanka was in possession of two grams of heroin when he was caught in the town on Pannala on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was stopped by the police while he was driving his car with another person during a nationwide curfew due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The magistrate ordered a two-week custody for the Wennappuwa-born cricketer.

The Sri Lankan police have arrested nearly 65,000 people for breaking curfew since March 20. The relaxation of curfew is due on Tuesday.

Madushanka rose to fame when he picked up a hat-trick on his ODI debut against Bangladesh in a tri-nation tournament final in January 2018. Three victims in his ODI hat-trick were Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, and Mahmudllah.

He has not played a single ODI since. However, he represented Sri Lanka in two T20Is the same year but was ruled out ahead of Nidahas Trophy 2018 due to injury.

