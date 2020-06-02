Sri Lankan Shehan Madhusanka’s police remand extended for further probe

Shehan Madushanka took a hat-trick on debut in ODI cricket. (Source: AP Photo) Shehan Madushanka took a hat-trick on debut in ODI cricket. (Source: AP Photo)

Shehan Madushanka, the Sri Lankan cricketer who was arrested last month for allegedly possessing heroin, has been further sent to police remand till June 9, authorities said on Tuesday.

Madushanka, 25, and one of his friends were arrested on May 23 at Pannala in the country’s North-Western province for allegedly possessing heroin.

Police had found 2.7 grammes of heroin in the possession of Madushanka and 2.8 grammes from his friend and accordingly the duo were sent to the police remand till June 2 by the Magistrate of Kuliyapitiya, the Daily Mirror website reported.

On Tuesday, the two were further remanded to police custody till June 9 for further investigations.

Madushanka’s arrest is the first in Sri Lankan cricket history when a contracted player was remanded over a drug charge.

Madushanka stormed into the international scene in early 2018 with an ODI hat trick in his debut against Bangladesh.

