‘She is a player who doesn’t back down’: Watch Anjum Chopra console a distraught Harmanpreet Kaur

Former India captain Anjum Chopra shared an emotional moment with Harmanpreet Kaur after India suffered a five-run loss in the semi-final of the defeat against Australia in the semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

In a video shared by the ICC, Anjum Chopra can be seen consoling a distraught Harmanpreet Kaur.

“My Intention was to give the captain some empathy because that’s all I can offer from the outside. It was an emotional moment for both of us. It was a player-to-player moment with her. We were just trying to lessen our sorrows by sharing them,” said Anjum.

“India have reached the semi-finals a lot of times. And have lost a lot of times.”

Battling high fever and dehydration, the India skipper who faced a medical emergency on the eve of the match, struck a delightful fifty and conjured a scintillating partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, but in the end was caught inches short while failing to slide her bat in.

“This is not the first time I have seen her play like this. I have also seen her battling injuries and her health,” said Anjum.

“Today she might not have even played, but because it was the semi-final of a World Cup and it’s Harmanpreet Kaur, she is a player who doesn’t back down but charges ahead, she did just that.

“Today, before the match started, she was able to bring herself to play this match. And continued with it while fielding by runnings all over the ground. The captain said I’ll go everywhere.

“And then with the bat she rekindled India’s hopes. Of course, Jemimah Rodrigues was also played a part.

“Five runs sometimes it’s a lot, sometimes it’s less but the way this match went I can understand what she must be going through.”