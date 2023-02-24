scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

‘She is a player who doesn’t back down’: Watch Anjum Chopra console a distraught Harmanpreet Kaur

This is not the first time I have seen her play like this. I have also seen her battling injuries, and her health, says Anjum Chopra on Harmanpreet Kaur.

Anjum Chopra consoles India captain Harmanpreet Kaur after the match. (Screengrab)
Listen to this article
‘She is a player who doesn’t back down’: Watch Anjum Chopra console a distraught Harmanpreet Kaur
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former India captain Anjum Chopra shared an emotional moment with Harmanpreet Kaur after India suffered a five-run loss in the semi-final of the defeat against Australia in the semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

In a video shared by the ICC, Anjum Chopra can be seen consoling a distraught Harmanpreet Kaur.

“My Intention was to give the captain some empathy because that’s all I can offer from the outside. It was an emotional moment for both of us. It was a player-to-player moment with her. We were just trying to lessen our sorrows by sharing them,” said Anjum.

Read |‘I don’t want my country to see my crying’: Harmanpreet Kaur on wearing sunglasses

“India have reached the semi-finals a lot of times. And have lost a lot of times.”

Battling high fever and dehydration, the India skipper who faced a medical emergency on the eve of the match, struck a delightful fifty and conjured a scintillating partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, but in the end was caught inches short while failing to slide her bat in.

“This is not the first time I have seen her play like this. I have also seen her battling injuries and her health,” said Anjum.

“Today she might not have even played, but because it was the semi-final of a World Cup and it’s Harmanpreet Kaur, she is a player who doesn’t back down but charges ahead, she did just that.

“Today, before the match started, she was able to bring herself to play this match. And continued with it while fielding by runnings all over the ground. The captain said I’ll go everywhere.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“And then with the bat she rekindled India’s hopes. Of course, Jemimah Rodrigues was also played a part.

Also Read
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
India vs Australia Live Scorecard
IND vs AUS Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: When and where to ...
ind vs aus
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli bursts into laughter after Ashwin threatens Steve...
Watch: Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi's daughter in a grand ceremon...
Advertisement

“Five runs sometimes it’s a lot, sometimes it’s less but the way this match went I can understand what she must be going through.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 09:18 IST
Next Story

Watch: Manchester United, Barcelona players in ugly scuffle

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
close