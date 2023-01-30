scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Shaw has the flair: Danish Kaneria suggests Indian team pick Prithvi Shaw over Shubman Gill for 3rd T20I

Shubman Gill has scored 76 runs in his T20I career so far at an average of 15.2 and a strike rate of 128.82. Prithvi Shaw on the other hand has just played one T20I in his career and did not bat..

Shubman Gill, Danish Kaneria and Prithvi Shaw from left to right. (Screengrab)
Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria suggested the Indian team to pick Prithvi Shaw over Shubman Gill for the final T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Kaneria said, “It’s the last game (of the series). You’ve seen how Shubman Gill plays. Prithvi Shaw is an exciting young cricketer. He is known for his attacking game. You can give him a chance in Shubman Gill’s place. Shaw has the flair. If he plays consistently, he can do wonders,”

“No doubt Shubman Gill is a great batter, but he needs to look at the flaws in his batting. He needs to work on playing against spin bowlers. India has won, but there is a need for improvement. At times, there’ll be difficult conditions,” Kaneria added.

Gill has scored 76 runs in his T20I career so far at an average of 15.2 and a strike rate of 128.82. Shaw on the other hand just played one T20I in his career and did not bat.

In the 2nd T20I against the Kiwis, Gill scored 11 runs but India beat won by six wickets to level the three-match series.

Opting to bat, New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals to end with 99 for eight. Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets for India, giving away only seven runs in his two overs. Chasing 100, Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 26 as India scored 101 for four in 19.5 overs

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 18:55 IST
