Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait outlines game changing moment during IND vs PAK Super 4 encounter

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait reserved special praise for seamer Haris Rauf and said that his last over was the crucial moment in the match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Rauf, who started the over with a wide, made a great comeback by bowling three dot balls to Virat Kohli.

“Haris Rauf’s last over for me, putting aside the misfield and the drop catch. He has been working so hard on his yorkers and slower balls like the other guys have. And his execution in the last over was perfect last night. Potentially, that was match-winning,” Tait was quoted as saying in a video posted by Pakistan Cricket Board.

Tait, the former Australian right-arm fast bowler, praised Rauf for putting a lot of hard work in the nets to hone his prowess and also discussed the mood in the Pakistan dressing room during the run-chase.

“I was sitting inside the room watching over the glass. Players were getting quite fiery and excited. But we weren’t quite sure about the win until the end. People were moving and players were telling them not to move from their spots,” said Tait.

“So, whenever someone moved, players yelled, ‘don’t move, don’t move’. Just the usual excitement when you have a chance of winning a close match,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan caught India completely off-guard with a Mohammed Nawaz punt as they exacted sweet revenge with a five-wicket victory. Chasing a tough target of 182, the ever dependable Mohammed Rizwan (71 off 51 balls) anchored the Pakistan innings but it was left-handed batter Nawaz, known more for his orthodox left-arm spin, who played the decisive knock of the match.