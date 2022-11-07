scorecardresearch
Shastri wants India to stick with ‘X-factor’ Pant against England

India will play the second semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday, and the former head coach believes that the left-hander is a match-winner and the right man for the finisher's role.

Ravi Shastri wants India to stick with Rishabh Pant for the semifinal against England. The former coach believes Pant will bring in the X-factor. (SOURCE: FILE)

Former coach Ravi Shastri wants India to stick with Rishabh Pant in the T20 World Cup semifinal against England, saying the flashy wicketkeeper-batter will bring in the X-factor in the shorter boundaries of Adelaide Oval.

India will take on England in the second semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday, and the former head coach believes that Pant is a match-winner and the right man for the finisher’s role.

Pant, though, got out for just three in his only appearance in the showpiece, against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

“Dinesh (Karthik) is a lovely team player. But when it comes to a game against England or New Zealand, just seeing their attack, I think you need a robust left-hander, who can turn it on and a match-winner and a left-hander,” Shastri told Star Sports after India defeated Zimbabwe in their last group game.

“He has done well against England. He recently won a match on his win against England, a one-day game. I would go with Pant, not just because he played here, but because of the X-factor angle, he can bring to the semi-final.” The former India all-rounder explained the reasons behind his choice.

“You are playing in Adelaide, short boundaries square, another reason why a left-hander should be there to disrupt the England attack. If you have too many right-handers, there is a sense of sameness to it. England has a nice attack, a varied attack of left-handers and right-handers.

“You need a left-hander in your team, who can be dangerous and win you a game in the back overs even if you have lost 3 or 4 wickets at the top,” Shastri said.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 08:26:45 pm
