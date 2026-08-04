‘Someone who won BCCI award deserves clarity, not ridicule’: Shashank Singh slams Chhattisgarh

All-rounder Shashank Singh has severed ties with his home state Chhattisgarh and will represent Pondicherry in the 2026-27 domestic season. The Punjab Kings cricketer has accused the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) of failing to support him during his injury recovery.

The 34-year-old has secured a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the CSCS and will join Pondicherry as a guest player, alongside Mumbai wicketkeeper-batter Prasad Pawar.

Shashank alleged that he was left out of the 2026 Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League without any explanation and was subsequently overlooked for the state probables’ conditioning camp.

“They didn’t have a proper explanation for why I was excluded from the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League. They didn’t tell me why I wasn’t considered for the conditioning camp for the state probables,” Shashank told Cricinfo.