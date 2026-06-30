Shashank Singh reacts after FIR over domestic help assault: ‘Caught stealing’

Punjab Kings cricketer Shashank Singh has denied all allegations after an FIR was lodged at Ratibad police station in Bhopal against him and members of his family over claims of assault on a domestic help. He has called the accusations false and malicious.

The complaint was filed by Vipendra Singh Tomar on June 29, who alleged that he was assaulted, abused and had his phone taken away by Shashank Singh, his father — retired Special Director General of Police Shailesh Singh – and their driver Mishra. Following the complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and police have begun an investigation.

Shashank, however, rejected the allegations, saying the family acted after Vipendra was allegedly caught stealing at their residence.

“The allegation made against my family and us is completely baseless, and there is no truth in it. We have removed Vipendra after he was caught stealing in our home. The morning when he came for work on the 28th, it seemed he was drunk, and he had a history of this when we checked. When he was caught stealing, Vipendra pleaded with us to let him go and begged him not to do it again in his life. On humanitarian grounds, we decided not to report to the police. Instead, we removed him from the job. It was our mistake to leave him like that as we didn’t want to spoil his future. The allegation of him getting beaten is completely baseless and malicious to spoil mine and my family name,” Shashank said.

Shashank also said that due to his cricketing commitments, he spends very little time at home in Bhopal, and expressed surprise that his family has now been drawn into a legal case. Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

Tomar said that he had gone to the residence to work as a cook on June 25, but later refused to continue after observing the family’s behaviour. He alleged that Shailesh Singh, a retired IPS officer and father of Shashank and their driver, beat him severely, abused him, and snatched his phone.

“Shailesh Singh (father of Shashank Singh) is a retired IPS officer; I had gone there to cook. I arrived on June 25. After observing their behaviour, I refused to work. They snatched my phone and abused me. His son, cricketer Shashank Singh, and his driver beat me severely. I was intimidated,” he told ANI.

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Police said statements are being recorded and the circumstances of the case are under examination. The matter remains under investigation, and officials said no conclusions have been reached at this stage.