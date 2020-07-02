Shashank Manohar running away after causing huge damage to Indian cricket: N Srinivasan

Shashank Manohar (R) stepped down as ICC Chairman on Wednesday. (File Photo/BCCI) Shashank Manohar (R) stepped down as ICC Chairman on Wednesday. (File Photo/BCCI)

Former BCCI President N Srinivasan said Shashank Manohar, who stepped down as ICC Chairman on Wednesday, is ‘running away’ and that he has been ‘anti-Indian’ during his stint as the ICC chief.

Srinivasan said Manohar, a former BCCI president himself, caused damage to Indian cricket and reduced its importance in world cricket.

“Ever since the new leadership has come into BCCI, Shashank knew he could not afford to represent India and use that as a vehicle for his convenience. He knew he had no chance (to continue) and therefore he had run away,” Srinivasan told The Times of India.

Manohar, who took charge of the global body as its first independent chairman in 2015, is stepping down after two two-year tenures. His deputy Imran Khwaja of Hong Kong has taken over as interim chairman. Manohar could have extended his stay as ICC allows a maximum three terms for an independent chairman.

However, Srinivasan claims that Manohar realised he is ‘running away’ after the current BCCI leadership comprising president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah took over.

READ | New BCCI keen to send Srinivasan to ICC

“My personal view is he has done so much damage to Indian cricket that every person involved in Indian cricket will be happy (with his exit). He has hurt India’s finances in the game, has hurt India’s chances at the ICC, he has been anti-Indian and has reduced India’s importance in world cricket. He is running away now because he knows he will not get any bow from the Indian leadership. He has caused huge damage,” Srinivasan said.

Among the leading contenders to succeed Manohar as chairman are Ganguly, England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Colin Graves and former Cricket West Indies chief Dave Cameron.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd