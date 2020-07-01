Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman after four years

Shashank Manohar rose to the ICC chairmanship in 2016. (Source: PTI Photo) Shashank Manohar rose to the ICC chairmanship in 2016. (Source: PTI Photo)

Shashank Manohar on Wednesday stepped down as ICC Chairman after two, two-year tenures at the helm.

Imran Khwaja, who was the deputy chairman, is set to be the interim Chairperson until a successor is elected, the ICC Board meet decided on Wednesday.

“On behalf of the ICC Board and staff and the whole cricket family, I would like to thank Shashank for his leadership and everything he has done for the sport as ICC Chairman. We wish him and his family all the very best for the future,” said ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney.

After rising to the chairmanship in 2016, Manohar went on to claim a second term in 2018 by getting elected unopposed for a second time. The 62-year-old lawyer had previously been the BCCI President from 2008 to 2011.

“Everyone on the ICC Board extends their wholehearted thanks to Shashank for the commitment he has shown to our sport. There is no doubt that cricket owes Shashank a debt of gratitude for all he has done for the sport. He has left cricket and the ICC in a better place than he found it,” Khwaja said.

Manohar, as per ICC rules, could have stayed for another two-year term as a maximum of three terms are allowed. But now after his resignation, Colin Graves, who has already announced that his tenure as ECB chairman will end on August 3, emerges as a potential successor of the seat.

The process for the Chairperson election is expected to be approved by the ICC Board within the next week.

