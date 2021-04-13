Watch: Sharjeel Khan makes a mess of a regulation catch in SA vs PAK T20I

Pakistan’s Sharjeel Khan’s faux pas on the field gave fans a moment of comic relief in what was otherwise a one-sided affair in the second T20I against South Africa on Monday.

In the incident which occurred on the third ball of the 13th over during South Africa’s run chase, George Linde took the aerial route against spinner Usman Qadir.

Linde hit the ball high but did not get enough distance on the shot to carry it over the ropes. Sharjeel was fielding at the long-on position and in an ideal setting, it would have been a regulation catch for him.

However, Sharjeel lost track of the ball in the sky and ran a couple of yards more than he was supposed to. The ball flew over Sharjeel but landed inside the ropes only to be cut off by long-off fielder Shaheen Afridi who came running from his position. The Pakistan opener had his hands open wide as he turned out to see the ball picked up by his teammate.

The comical effort robbed leg-spinner Qadir of a much-deserved third wicket. Linde’s wicket would not have made an impact on the outcome of the game as South Africa chased down the total in the next over with 36 balls to spare registering a six-wicket win. Linde remained unbeaten for 20 runs from 10 deliveries. Qadir claimed two wickets for 26 runs in his three overs.

Earlier Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first. Sharjeel opened the innings but scored only eight runs from 12 deliveries. Despite Azam’s half-century, Pakistan managed to post a modest total of 140/9 at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. The win helped South Africa level the four-match series by 1-1. The next match is scheduled to be played on April 14.