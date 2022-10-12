scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Shardul Thakur’s kit bags go missing at Mumbai airport, ‘sorry’ comes from Harbhajan Singh

Shardul Thakur played a crucial role in India's 2-1 series win over South Africa.

Harbhajan Singh (right) tries to support Shardul Thakur after his kit went missing from Mumbai Airport.

Shardul Thakur on Wednesday asked for help when his kit bags went missing at the Mumbai Airport terminal 2. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh responded quickly for help, but by that time, staff from a different airline had already helped the Team India all-rounder.

Shardul tweeted: “@airindiain can you send someone to help me at the luggage belt ? Not the first time that my kit bags haven’t arrived and no staff present at the location either !!”

Former India cricketer and current Rajyasabha MP from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Harbhajan Singh was quick to reply, he quoted Shardul’s tweet and wrote: “My dear, we will make sure you get your bag and our staff will will be there to assist you.. sorry for the inconvenience.. (Ex Airindian Bhajji) we love you.”

Bhajji, along with other contemporary cricketers, was an Air India’s employee during his cricketing days. Shardul thanked Harbhajan for the help and said: “@harbhajan_singh Bhajji pa love you tooo ❤️ I got help from @flyspicejet staff.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What to do when dogs run freePremium
What to do when dogs run free
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
The lingering monsoonPremium
The lingering monsoon
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Shardul Thakur played a crucial role in India’s 2-1 series win over South Africa. The all-rounder is likely to travel to Australia along with fellow pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj to join India’s T20 World Cup squad.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 12:56:35 pm
Next Story

‘Kuldeep Yadav is one of the best wrist spinners … amazing quality to hit repetitive lengths,’ R Ashwin raves

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa win first ODI against India by 9 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 12: Latest News