Shardul Thakur’s kit bags go missing at Mumbai airport, ‘sorry’ comes from Harbhajan Singh

Shardul Thakur on Wednesday asked for help when his kit bags went missing at the Mumbai Airport terminal 2. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh responded quickly for help, but by that time, staff from a different airline had already helped the Team India all-rounder.

@airindiain can you send someone to help me at the luggage belt ? Not the first time that my kit bags haven’t arrived and no staff present at the location either !! — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) October 12, 2022

My dear we will make sure you get your bag and our staff will will be there to assist you.. sorry for the inconvenience.. (Ex Airindian Bhajji) we love you https://t.co/RKyj3mWicE — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 12, 2022

Former India cricketer and current Rajyasabha MP from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Harbhajan Singh was quick to reply, he quoted Shardul’s tweet and wrote: “My dear, we will make sure you get your bag and our staff will will be there to assist you.. sorry for the inconvenience.. (Ex Airindian Bhajji) we love you.”

Bhajji, along with other contemporary cricketers, was an Air India’s employee during his cricketing days. Shardul thanked Harbhajan for the help and said: “@harbhajan_singh Bhajji pa love you tooo ❤️ I got help from @flyspicejet staff.”

Shardul Thakur played a crucial role in India’s 2-1 series win over South Africa. The all-rounder is likely to travel to Australia along with fellow pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj to join India’s T20 World Cup squad.