IPL 2026: ‘Lord’ Shardul Thakur – innocuous-looking medium pacer who gets wickets not by chance, but through a combination of variations and brains

A match that produces 444 runs in 39.1 overs, punctuated by 24 sixes, by definition, belongs to the batters. Yet, the most decisive intervention in Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders was made by an innocuous-looking medium pacer.

Shardul Thakur had already played for six IPL teams, and debuting for his seventh franchise on Sunday, he claimed 3/39 on a Wankhede Stadium surface where almost every other bowler struggled.

For years, he has lived with the ‘Lord’ tag – a combination of affection and irony for someone who seems to take wickets at unexpected moments. However, a closer introspection reveals a method to his success.

On Sunday, after Trent Boult, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah had failed to make early inroads, Thakur was introduced for the final over of Powerplay, with KKR flying at 68/0.

Against Finn Allen, the all-rounder went against convention and bowled a slower, floaty delivery outside the off-stump. The New Zealander was drawn early into a powerful shovel, expecting pace on the ball. But there was none. The ball arrived later than anticipated, forcing him to drag it off the inner half, straight to Tilak Varma at long-on. It wasn’t a dismissal by chance.

Then, in the ninth over, Cameron Green fell to a similar idea, but one that was executed slightly differently. This delivery was shorter and slower, again outside off. Green stood tall and looked to loft it over deep point. But the lack of pace meant he couldn’t get the distance. The ball hung in the air just enough for Sherfane Rutherford to complete a diving catch.

If those two wickets showed the value of taking pace off, Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal in the 14th over underlined the 34-year-old Thakur’s ability to mix his methods. The KKR captain, well set on 67, was deceived by a slower cross-seam delivery while looking to play the inside-out shot, holing out to cover.

“Firstly, he has those skills. He reads the game really well. I think he keeps it simple. Today, what was important was for bowlers to bowl those slower balls, slightly wider, knuckle balls and slower bouncers as well. In the first six overs, they went too hard, as in fast, not many slower balls. That’s where we got 78, and they also got 80 runs in the Powerplay,” Rahane said after the game.

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Experience is key

The development of Thakur’s cross-seam delivery, in particular, is a result of playing on drier surfaces in India for a long time.

“When we bowl cross-seam, it sometimes hits on the seam and on the hemi-sphere at other times. Even the bowlers don’t know if that ball will bounce or skid. So, I think it is a very good variation to use, especially on dry pitches,” he had told Star Sports a few years ago.

“If we keep using cross-seam deliveries, along with seam-up deliveries, they will be quite effective.”

The key to Thakur’s success are not just his variations, but when he opts to use them. In IPL 2025, he took 13 wickets in 10 matches for Lucknow Super Giants.

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Shardul Thakur of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Finn Allen of Kolkata Knight Riders during Match 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on March 29, 2026. (CREIMAS for IPL) Shardul Thakur of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Finn Allen of Kolkata Knight Riders during Match 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on March 29, 2026. (CREIMAS for IPL)

“He’s not a bowler who gets intimidated, even when batters are attacking. He keeps coming at you. What stands out is how he uses his variations. Every time he starts his run-up, he’s already changing his grip, whether it’s for a slower ball, cross-seam, or even a scrambled seam delivery. He’s always trying to make something happen. He invites batters to go for big shots and thrives on that,” former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan told JioHotstar.

With batters in the T20 format becoming stronger and more inventive, high pace is not always the most productive option for bowlers. Variation in speed and unpredictability have a higher chance of succeeding.

With batters increasingly dictating terms in T20s, Thakur has found a way to push back – not with pace, but deception. In doing so, he is reshaping his image as a bowler who doesn’t get wickets by merely stumbling upon them, but by using a combination of skill and brain.