scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 22, 2021
Must Read

When Shardul Thakur decided against passing on Ravi Shastri’s message to India’s batsmen

Shardul Thakur was one of India's heroes in the miraculous Brisbane win, but even in Sydney, where he had been 12th man, he had a role to play in the match-saving partnership between Ashwin and Vihari.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 22, 2021 5:23:16 pm
ind vs ausRavichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari put on a match-saving partnership for India at the SCG. (BCCI)

Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari batted a total of 289 balls to save the SCG Test and keep the series alive at 1-1 before India delivered the knockout blow in Brisbane earlier this week, but Shardul Thakur had a role to play in their partnership too. Shardul was to make a big impact in the Brisbane Test the following week, but even as 12th man in Sydney, he did a lot by not doing much.

Coach Ravi Shastri was shouting instructions from the dressing room and sent Shardul out to send a message to the pair, fielding coach R Sridhar revealed in a chat with Ashwin on his YouTube channel. But Shardul, not wanting to confuse Ashwin and Vihari with the barrage of conflicting thoughts in the dressing room, decided to say nothing.

Sridhar said, “Ravi Shastri had a clear message. He called Shardul Thakur (and said) ‘Shardul, come here and tell them that I told this specifically.’ He (Shardul) was almost shivering. He said ‘ What should I say, sir?’ ‘Tell Ash, that I told him’, Shastri replied. ‘What should I tell him, sir?’, Thakur enquired.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Shastri said, ‘Ashwin should take care of this end, and Vihari should bat from the other end. Ashwin is the best batsman against Nathan Lyon in this entire team. So he should bat from this end. He has a huge stride which helps him negate spin so well. Vihari is managing Starc and Cummins really well, getting underneath those bouncers. So ask them to continue’.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Ashwin said: “Then out came Shardul, running out from the dressing room. He was catching his breath when he reached us. We were like: ‘Just say it man’, while drinking water. Shardul said: ‘They told me so many things from the dressing room’. Yes, please tell, (I said). ‘But I am not going to say any of it,” Shardul replied. “You guys are doing a great job. So please continue.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Team India’s matchwinners given hero’s welcome on return to country
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 22: Latest News