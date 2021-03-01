Shardul Thakur smashes first List-A 50, Mumbai remain unbeaten in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shardul Thakur blistered his way to a 57-ball 92 for Mumbai in Monday’s Vijay Hazare Trophy league match against Himachal Pradesh as Mumbai beat Himachal Pradesh by a massive 200 runs.

Shardul’s knock, studded with six sixes and six fours, helped Mumbai put up 321 for 9 on the board in 50 overs. Shardul brought up his 50 off just 39 balls. He then switched gears, getting the next 42 runs off just 18 balls.

Mumbai were teetering at 8/3 after losing openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (2), Prithvi Shaw (2) and Shreyas Iyer (2) cheaply. While Jaiswal was caught by Praveen Thakur off Rishi Dhawan (4/84), Shaw holed out to Mayank Dagar off Vaibhav Arora. Dhawan trapped Iyer in front of wicket as Mumbai got off to a horrendous start.

It soon became 49/4, after Sarfaraz Khan (11) failed to convert his start. Then began the rescue act with the prolific Suryakumar Yadav, who toyed with the Himachal attack, striking 15 boundaries on his way to a 75-ball 91. He found an able ally in the experienced Tare (83 off 98 balls; 6×4; 1×6) who played the perfect second fiddle as the duo forged a 99-run fifth-wicket stand to rally the innings.

After Suryakumar fell in the 31st over, Tare and Shardul added 112 runs for the sixth wicket, as they tackled the Himachal attack with ease.

Shardul, one of the heroes of the Brisbane Test against Australia, hammered six boundaries and as many sixes, as he cantered to 92 in just 57 balls.

Himachal were then bundled out for a meagre 121, with leg-spinner Prashant Solanki (4/31) shining with the ball.

5⃣ matches

5⃣ wins Mumbai continue their winning run as they beat Himachal by 200 runs to pocket 4⃣ points. 👍👍 @Paytm #VijayHazareTrophy #HPvMUM Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/YdjpEhnJgK pic.twitter.com/cRr20nv9Z5 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 1, 2021

Shardul had made a game-changing 67 in the first innings of the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane earlier this year, sharing a crucial 123-run stand with Washington Sundar.

He had been part of the India Test squad for the ongoing series against England but was released ahead of the third Test to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shardul’s Mumbai lead Group D with 16 points from four games.

(With PTI inputs)