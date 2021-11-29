Watch: Shardul Thakur gets engaged to long-time friend Mittali Parulkar in Mumbai

India cricketer Shardul Thakur, who is currently in the midst of a break from international cricket, got engaged to his long-time friend Mittali Parulkar in Mumbai on Monday.

Parulkar runs a start-up company known as All The Bakes in Thane.

In a private function held in Bandra, Thakur hosted his engagement ceremony with his family and close friends. The ceremony was attended by India T20 captain Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Ranji teammates Dhawal Kulkarni and Abhishek Nayar, and Thakur’s old friends.

Thakur was last seen on a cricket field during the 2021 T20 World Cup where he played a couple of matches but returned wicketless. He has been rested from the ongoing Test series against New Zealand and was not a part of the T20I series either.

Watch: #ShardulThakur gets engaged to Mittali Parulkar. Congratulations to the couple 👏 pic.twitter.com/Uo62nt0dPG — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) November 29, 2021

Thakur has represented India in four Tests, 15 ODIs, and 24 T20Is, and has a total of 67 wickets in them.