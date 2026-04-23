‘We don’t need financial support, just prayers’ – Shapoor Zadran’s brother as former Afghanistan cricketer battles rare disease

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Former Afghanistan cricketer Shapoor Zadran battles for his life while receiving treatment for a rare, life-threatening immune system disorder at a hospital in New Delhi. His younger brother, Ghamai Zadran, said the family does not need financial support and all they are seeking is for prayers.
“Alhamdulillah, our family is financially strong. We don’t need financial support, just prayers. That’s all we need, prayers,” Ghamai was quoted as saying by TOI.
Shapoor, who was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi in January, is suffering from an advanced form of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and has been placed in the intensive care unit (ICU), according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.
The former Afghanistan pacer was shifted to India on the advice of his doctor back home. “Our doctor in Afghanistan advised us to come to India. Everyone said the treatment here is very good, and the whole world knows that India has some of the best medical care. That’s why we came,” said Ghamai.
Speaking about his experience getting his brother treated in India, Ghamai said, “Honestly, it is even better than we expected. His doctor calls him a hero and a legend. The doctor is very experienced, the staff is excellent, and the hospital is great. They’re taking really good care of him. We’re very thankful.”
Ghamai revealed that Shapoor’s former Afghanistan teammates have his back. Many of them came to meet him, while others remain in touch by phone.
“Raees Ahmadzai, Nawroz Mangal, Mohammad Nabi, they all call. During the World Cup, Rashid Khan and other players came to visit him. Even now, Rashid is in close touch with me. When Mumbai and Delhi had a match in the IPL, Allah Ghazanfar, who is playing for Mumbai Indians, came twice. He even offered to help shift him to Ambani Hospital if needed. Just yesterday, Afghanistan’s former President Hamid Karzai called to speak with us,” Ghamai told TOI.
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