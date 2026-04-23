‘We don’t need financial support, just prayers’ – Shapoor Zadran’s brother as former Afghanistan cricketer battles rare disease

Former Afghanistan cricketer Shapoor Zadran battles for his life while receiving treatment for a rare, life-threatening immune system disorder at a hospital in New Delhi. His younger brother, Ghamai Zadran, said the family does not need financial support and all they are seeking is for prayers.

“Alhamdulillah, our family is financially strong. We don’t need financial support, just prayers. That’s all we need, prayers,” Ghamai was quoted as saying by TOI.

Shapoor, who was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi in January, is suffering from an advanced form of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and has been placed in the intensive care unit (ICU), according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.