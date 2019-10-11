Shane Watson’s Twitter account hacked

Former Australian cricket star Shane Watson’s account was hacked on Friday. Other than a series of objectionable tweets, the account’s profile picture and name were also changed.

Advertising

Watson’s account was hacked for nearly half-an-hour during which there were a series of tweets which included fat-shaming and racial slur among other things. Watson’s name was also changed to ‘crimin.al.’

After fans raised an alarm, Watson’s account was restored, name changed back, profile picture removed and all the tweets deleted. Here are some of the tweets from the hacked account:

Watson’s followers were quick to inform Twitter about the hacking. Here are some of the top reactions on the social media networking site:

Shane Watson’s twitter account has been hacked. Remarks about bitches and niggas, etc. Why do people do that shit? He’s already had enough grief over his front pad being the biggest in cricket ever — John Marston (@ashenday) October 11, 2019

Hey @Twitter looks like Shane Watson’s account is hacked. Please check. pic.twitter.com/HnnYbqLWon — ShaistaPTI (@shaistaPTI84) October 11, 2019

I never believe it when celebs say they were hacked but this Shane Watson thing seems legit. 😂 — Incognito Mood (@BobLogIV) October 11, 2019

That moment when you are reading live tweets from some hacked account and you wonder all this encryption will never be enough. #ShaneWatson — Alok Nimrani (@AlokNimrani) October 11, 2019 Advertising

Watson has played more than 700 international and domestic matches in total, scoring over 25,000 runs and claiming in excess of 600 wickets.

The 38-year-old, who quit international cricket in 2016, is a right-handed batsman and a right-handed fast-medium swing bowler. He debuted in 2002 in ODI and retired in 2016 as world No. 1 T20I all-rounder.