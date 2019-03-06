Shane Watson to travel to Pakistan for final stages of PSL

Shane Watson has confirmed that he will travel to Pakistan for the final leg of the Pakistan Super League. “It’s been 14 years since I last visited Pakistan, a place with some of the most passionate fans in world cricket. Can’t wait to give it our best shot in bringing home the trophy with @quetta.gladiators,” said Watson in an Instagram post.

Earlier, former South African captain AB de Villiers had said that he won’t be able to travel to the country with his team, the Lahore Qalandars. De Villiers said in a statement that a back injury has ruled him out of the final stages of the tournament.

“I am very disappointed that I will not be able to play in front of the passionate Pakistani cricket fans. I saw my doctor who has advised complete rest for two weeks and, unfortunately, that rules me out of the games in Karachi.”

“I hope to be a part of the PSL next year and very much hope to play my part in the return of international cricket to the country. I am backing Lahore Qalandars to go all the way and win the trophy this year.”

Watson is part of the Quetta Gladiators who are currently top of the table in the PSL. The 37-year-old former Australian captain is the top scorer with 332 runs to his name in nine matches.

Watson has been active in T20 leagues around the world since retiring from international cricket in March 2016. He smashed a 57-ball 117 to lead Chennai Super Kings to the IPL title in 2018. Watson will be turning up for CSK this season too having being retained by the three-time IPL champions.