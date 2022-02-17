Shane Watson suggest split coaches for Australia, says ‘one coach for every format not sustainable’

As Cricket Australia continues its search for a new head coach, former allrounder Shane Watson opined that the Kangaroos should move away from the traditional method of having a single coach in charge of all three formats and instead have different coaches for each format.

“I think it is going to have to be a necessity to break up the formats with their (Australia’s) coaches,” Watson said on the latest episode of The ICC Review.

“I think there is a good chance they will split the roles as I don’t think it is sustainable that everyone does every single format for a long period of time.

There is always going to be burnout and fatigue in a team environment, especially now with Covid and bubbles and similar situations that are around.

The sooner that Cricket Australia break up the formats with the coaches I think everyone will benefit from it,” said Watson.

According to the 40-year-old, former Sri Lanka and England coach Trevor Bayliss is someone Cricket Australia must look at.

“I love the experience Trevor Bayliss has,” said Watson, who has played under Bayliss in the BBL.

“He has probably seen every single thing possible in cricket just about and I would love to see him get a great opportunity.

“Andrew McDonald is a great coach and is in the early part of his career, but I would err towards experience just for this interim period for the next stage of Australian cricket,” Watson concluded.