Shane Watson retires from Big Bash League as Sydney Thunder’s all-time leading run-scorer

Shane Watson, who retired from international cricket in 2016, brought an end to his career in the Big Bash League in hope of spending more time with his family.

Watson had signed a two-year extension with Sydney Thunder last year but on Friday made his decision to retire from the competition official in order to spend more time with his family.

Watson, who was earlier a part of Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat, joined the Thunder four years ago, making 40 of his 41 BBL appearances for the Thunder. The 37-year old, who captained the side in his last three years in the tournament, was the leading Thunder’s leading run-scorer with 1014 at 26.68.

“I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart who has been involved with the Sydney Thunder over the last four seasons,” Watson said. “I will most definitely miss support that the club gets from the Thunder Nation. Their unwavering support through the ups and downs inspires everyone and I will cherish that support deeply.

“I want to especially thank Nick Cummins, Paddy Upton, Lee Germon and Shane Bond who made my experience with the club so enjoyable. Finally, to my team-mates, I have played with so many great people and cricketers at the club and I sincerely wish everyone the absolute best for the upcoming seasons.”

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts congratulated him on a successful BBL career. He said, “Shane Watson was one of the most exciting short-form players ever to grace a cricket field. In a career which spanned almost two decades Shane made a major contribution to Australian cricket firstly at international level and then in domestic cricket as a significant contributor to the Big Bash. Talented, skillful and powerful, Shane was a devastating batsman at his best.”

Watson, who’s still playing in the Indian Premier League, will continue to play grade cricket in Sydney plus other T20 tournaments around the world.