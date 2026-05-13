Shane Watson compares Angkrish Raghuvanshi to young Sanju Samson

Raghuvanshi first caught attention during KKR’s title-winning IPL 2024 season before becoming one of their more dependable batsman in 2025. (AP/Express Photo)

Over the years, Shane Watson has watched enough IPL careers begin to recognise when a young player possesses something out of the ordinary.

The former Australia all-rounder has shared dressing rooms with some of the game’s biggest stars and also seen raw teenage talent develop into established international cricketers. And in Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Watson believes Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have a player with that kind of rare potential.

The KKR assistant coach said Raghuvanshi reminded him of a young Sanju Samson, whom he first saw as a teenager during their Rajasthan Royals days.

“I’ve been fortunate over the years to see some unbelievably talented young cricketers in the IPL,” Watson told reporters before KKR’s match against RCB on Wednesday.