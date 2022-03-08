Shane Warne’s last image taken by his friend emerges on social media

Shane Warne, a spin wizard who made the world fall in love with his craft, died at the age of 52 due to a heart attack in Thailand on Friday, leaving the world shell-shocked.

A close friend of Shane Warne has shared one of the final moments from the late cricket legend.

Shane Warne’s friend Thomas Hall, who’s also the CEO of The Sporting News, shared a photo on Instagram, thought to be the last photo taken of the leg spinner before his death, with the pair both part of a group holidaying in Thailand.

The photo of a smiling, effervescent Warne seems a fitting reflection of the national treasure that is being so warmly remembered across the globe.

Hall also wrote a fitting tribute to Warne on his website ‘The Sporting News.’

“The first question is, ‘How can we watch Australia v Pakistan test here in Thailand; the game’s about to start?’, Hall wrote on the website, quoting Warne.

“Warney and cricket were never far apart.”

A few balls into the Test series opener and an ecstatic Warne jumped up and rushed off into his room.

“He came back with an armful of clothes looking like he had been at a yard sale,” said Hall.

“Shane had been working with me at The Sporting News for the past year or so and he presented me with his jumper from the 2005 Ashes Test, his 2008 IPL shirt and a one-day international shirt and cap to place in the TSN offices in Australia and the UK.”



Hall, meanwhile, also shared details of his getaway with Warne, including the fact the Victorian’s final meal was vegemite on toast.

Aussie test great Damien Martyn commented on an Instagram photo showing a jar of vegemite which was posted by Hall on Monday: “The picture says it all. Last meal and true to the end. Hope all okay up there as good as one can be after this happening”.

Thai police confirmed on Monday night an autopsy at the Surat Thani Hospital found Warne died of natural causes.

Shane Warne had recently complained of ‘chest pain and sweating’ after undergoing a “ridiculous” two-week fluid-only diet before he left for his vacation, the Australian spin legend’s manager James Erskine has revealed.