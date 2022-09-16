scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

‘Do you have any respect for Dad? Or his family?’ The late Shane Warne’s daughter hits out at Channel Nine’s plans to make a tele-movie on Warne.

Shane Warne’s daughter and family have hit out against Channel Nine’s plans to make a tele-movie of Warne only months after his death.

Shane Warne, Australia, Shane Warne Australia, Australia Shane Warne, sports news, indian expressThe 52-year-old Warne was found unresponsive in his villa hotel in Koh Samui on Friday night and could not be revived at a nearby hospital. (Cricket Australia)

“Do any of you have any respect for Dad? Or his family? Who did so much for Channel Nine and now you want to dramatise his life and our families (sic) life 6 months after he passed away?” Brooke Warne, 25, instagramed her anger.

Shane Warne’s daughter and family have hit out against Channel Nine’s plans to make a tele-movie of Warne only months after his death. The eldest daughter Brooke has called it “beyond disrespectful” and Warne’s long-time manager James Erskine has said Channel 9 should be “ashamed of themselves”.

It’s believed that Australia’s Nine Network, where Warne worked as a commentator for over 20 years, started the projects weeks after his death and the network insists it will be a fitting tribute. But the family aren’t buying it.

"Do any of you have any respect for Dad? Or his family? Who did so much for Channel Nine and now you want to dramatise his life and our families life 6 months after he passed away?" Brooke Warne, 25, wrote on Instagram.

The manager Erskine has previously lashed out. “He’s only been dead for a couple of months and for them to turn this around and think about doing some sensational thing, well they should be ashamed of themselves,” Erskine told Herald Sun.

Nine is going ahead and a spokesperson was quoted by the Guardian saying that it would be a celebration of the life of “a man who lived life large and loved passionately”. “We have enormous respect for Shane and all his achievements, and our hope is all Australians including Warnie’s family will feel the programme honours his legacy and life,” they said.

Warne died in the island of Koh Samui on March 4 at the age of 52. His 708 Test wickets is the second most of all time.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 08:59:51 am
