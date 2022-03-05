Bowling Shaa-en, yea maa-et & other Warnie memories

His floppy hat

The Baggy Green was iconic. But the world-beating Australia of the 90s carried the remnants of the floppy hat – Warnie’s. Which could be distinguished from Mark Waugh’s. Who would not be mistaken for his twin Steve Waugh. The c. Waugh (floppy hat) b. Warne (floppy hat in umpire’s hand) was the framed image of innumerable Aussie scythes through rival batting orders. Though nothing said “Aus dominate session'” than Pigeon hitting the deck ball after ball and the Wa-Wa floppy hats slouched in slips, coolly pouching edges.

His blond tresses

Dishevelled, gleaming gold, and so Australian that his blond hair guffawed in his languorous, strolling run-up, even as the crab-like arms did their accelerating antics at the crease and the head bobbed around. Nothing screamed gold like Warnie’s tresses. They could be spotted from a mile with a spiky halo. In later years post retirement, when Shane Warne turned up all groomed and sleek hair-parting, gel minding the wild mane into conformity, you missed the forever-sight of cricket’s grandest goldilocks.

Pleading appeal

India learnt its Aussie accent and vocabulary in the 90s through all the din that swirled around the wildly confident Warne. ‘Bowling Shaa-en’ & ‘yea, maa-et’ – of the chirpy glovemen Ian Healy and Adam Gilchrist, were the do ray me of the Oz drawl. Reverence was shyly dropped to be replaced by nicknames, and no one was closer to the Indians than ‘Warnie’ – the talented wildchild, spin whiz and ungrudging ‘bunny’ of Sachin. But what truly sharpened the aspirational claws of Indians learning overt aggression, was Shane Warne’s tremendous performance in an appeal for a leg-before. He turned to the umpire, lifted both arms, goggled out his gleaming eyes and pleaded incessantly the long Howzzzaaaatttt that crescendoed no matter what odds you gave him of succeeding. It was a sight to behold – Warnie’ bent at the hips, in belligerent beseeching.

Muddied trousers

Because Pigeon and Steve Waugh and Justin Langer, Bevan & Damien Martyn were so impeccable at all times, Shane Warne’s untucked shirt and often muddied trousers and a hankey/towel yanked into the elastic to dry the ball, all gave him the look of a busy workman. He must’ve scoffed at fitness and drills and professorial coaches with their PPTs and the general disorder of his wardrobe at the end of his spell, felt like a well-earned badge of honour, never mind the barely-there run-up and rushed overs.

Smartest brain

Warne would say in later years how much it hurt him that the Australian captaincy wasn’t given to him. Starting from IPL in 2008 (though Aussies would’ve witnessed it in Shield matches), Warne began to weave the magic with his intuitive calls – be it in handpicking Ravi Jadeja as Superstar and inspired field placings for Royals when winning the inaugural edition, or pre-ordaining impending dismissals while on commentary.

His bombast and slightly laidback style off-the-ball so to say, and non faking of earnestness, might’ve masked a singularly brilliant tactical mind. But the man could talk and think and play as smart as any annointed captain. Uncrowned he might be, but there was no doubting who was the King.