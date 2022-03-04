Shane Warne: Ultimate magician of cricket’s ultimate magic

Around 7.30 PM India time, the world of cricket lost not just one of its greatest cricketers but also one its greatest characters. Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne was found dead in his hotel room at Koh Samui in Thailand of a suspected heart attack. He was 52.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that there was no one in cricket like Warne. Few bowled leg-spin like him — 708 Test and 293 ODI wickets from 1992 to 2007 — are proof of that. Fewer still lived life fuller than Warne. He was, given his penchant for life, cricket’s own version of the colourful football great Diego Maradona, who passed away the year before.

One of the greatest of all-time. A legend. A genius. You changed Cricket. RIP Shane Warne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YX91zmssoT — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 4, 2022

At Warne’s hands, or rather wrists, leg-spin transformed into a magical, often unmatchable art. With gliding strides to the crease, shoulders slightly slouched, curled tip of the tongue jutting out, a smear of zinc cream on the nose tip, Warne would let his leg-breaks rip with an action seemingly bereft of any visible strain on his body.

The artistry would then begin, as the ball whizzed and whirled in the air, with a magnetic inward drift for the right-handed batsmen. Half the batsmen would be fooled in that hypnotic trance of its flight. The rest would often be bedevilled by the sorcery after pitching.

#shanewarne

Warne was the ultimate magician of cricket’s ultimate magic. The blond hair, the beach-bum persona and off-field antics added to the aura.

✍️ SandipGhttps://t.co/Y7Rvy64LQx pic.twitter.com/xg1EZG4wZ9 — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) March 4, 2022

Few turned the ball as precociously as Warne did. And the expressions that would flit across the faces of batsmen, after being fooled by Warne, would have been gold for today’s meme gang.

The shock on Mike Gatting’s face after a big-spinning leg-break pitched outside the leg-stump and trimmed his off-bail marked the “ball of the century”, which launched Warne’s career. Or, the awe in the eyes of Andrew Strauss when he got one that spun from almost outside the pitch to trample his leg-stump. There are so many that can be watched and rewatched for an entire lifetime.

Warne was the ultimate magician of cricket’s ultimate magic. The blond hair, the beach-bum persona and off-field antics added to the aura. He orchestrated scandals, controversies and alleged fights with teammates, but in the aura of his genius, even those ended up embellishing the legend. He was the most human among the immortals of the game.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” a statement released by Warne’s management said. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”