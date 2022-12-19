scorecardresearch
Shane Warne to be honoured during Boxing Day Test

The spin legend's floppy hat and a ball will stand at the entrance to the field for players to file past on their way out for the pre-match anthems.

Warne, a spin wizard who made the world fall in love with his craft, died at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack at the Koh Samui island in Thailand on Friday, leaving the world stunned and shell-shocked. (File)

Australia and South Africa players will wear wide-brim floppy hats during the national anthems at the Boxing Day Test to honour spin legend Shane Warne.

The Boxing Day contest at the MCG will be the first Test match at Warne’s home ground, which saw him claim his 700th Test wicket in his final appearance at the venue during the 2006 Ashes, since his death in March.

Cricket Australia (CA) has planned a range of tributes during the second Test, including a pre-match ceremony that will acknowledge the significance of the MCG in Warne’s life and career.

Warne, widely regarded as one of the top players of all time, died on March 4, aged 52, while on vacation with friends on Samui Island in southern Thailand.

His Test cap number 350 will be painted on the MCG turf square of the wicket for the game, cricket.com.au reported. At 3:50pm on Boxing Day, a graphic of Warne will be displayed on the MCG screens while highlights packages of the famous Victorian will roll out across the match.

Fans attending the game are also being encouraged to wear a floppy hat and don Warne’s trademark zinc cream. Warne is credited with reviving the art of leg-spin bowling. He took 708 wickets in 145 Tests in an illustrious career spanning 15 years.
The news of his death had sent shock waves across the cricket fraternity.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 12:31:00 pm
