5 overs per bowler in T20: Shane Warne says ‘let’s make it happen’

Shane Warne gives advice for a less batsman-friendly T20I format

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne has suggested changes in favour of bowlers in hope that the shortest format of the game becomes less batsman-friendly.

Warne, who is Australia’s highest wicket-taker, advised allowing a bowler to bowl a maximum of 5 overs, instead of the current limit of 4 overs.

Suggesting the changes be made from the upcoming Indian Premier League in Dubai this month, he tagged BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and tweeted, “Getting a lot of great reply’s to my suggestion re a maximum of 5 overs per bowler in T/20 cricket ! Let’s make it happen ASAP! Maybe we could try it in the IPL starting on Sept 19.”

Getting a lot of great reply’s to my suggestion re a maximum of 5 overs per bowler in T/20 cricket ! Let’s make it happen ASAP @ICC ! Maybe we could try it in the @IPL starting on Sept 19 @SGanguly99 👍 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 8, 2020

During commentary for the second T20I between England and Australia in Southampton, Warne said, “What about four bowlers bowl five overs? I just think it’s a better contest between bat and ball — you want your best bowlers bowling as much as you can as T20 is so much in the batsmen’s favour.”

“When you get a couple of gun bowlers like this [Archer and Wood] you want to give them another over up front. Wouldn’t it be nice to give them five? You can obviously have eight bowlers bowl whatever but I would like to see bowlers be able to bowl five.”

“I reckon it gets rid of the bits-and-pieces and you can pick your best batsmen and best bowlers when selecting your team,” he added.

Agreeing with his colleague, fellow commentator, and the former England captain Nasser Hussain said, “I have always felt T20 cricket needs to bring bowlers back in. I have seen some domestic games recently when, with the boundaries in, it has been a smash-a-thon.”

