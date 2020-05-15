‘Most selfish cricketer’: Shane Warne cites Steve Waugh’s run out record

Shane Warne had called Steve Waugh ‘selfish’ in his 2018 autobiography as well. (File Photo/Reuters) Shane Warne had called Steve Waugh ‘selfish’ in his 2018 autobiography as well. (File Photo/Reuters)

Shane Warne, saying that he has no hatred for former Australia captain Steve Waugh, mentioned his former skipper’s record with run outs to say that he was the “most selfish cricketer” Warne played with.

For the record AGAIN & I’ve said this 1000 times – I do not hate S Waugh at all. FYI – I picked him in my all time best Australian team recently. Steve was easily the most selfish cricketer that I ever played with and this stat……. https://t.co/QMigV788L7 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) May 15, 2020

The record that Warne was alluding to was that Steve Waugh has been involved in 104 run outs in international cricket, the most among all batsmen. Of these 104 times, his partner was run out 73 times, giving him a partner run-outs to self run-outs ratio of 2.35.

Viv Richards, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ijaz Ahmed and Angelo Mathews have a higher partner run-outs to self run-outs ratio than Steve Waugh.

Wow ! So S Waugh was involved in the most ever run outs in test cricket (104) & ran his partner out 73 times – is that correct ? Mmmmmmmmm https://t.co/TpEnbnDG1q — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) May 15, 2020

Warne has made no secret of his animosity towards his former skipper, with the dispute between them having surfaced since Warne got dropped during a Test tour of the West Indies in 1999.

READ | Many reasons why I don’t like Steve Waugh: Warne

Warne had called Waugh the “most selfish cricketer” in his autobiography in 2018 as well. “Steve Waugh was the most selfish player I ever played with and was only worried about averaging 50,” he had said.

Waugh, for his part, has always said that he does not feel the need to respond to events that have happened two decades ago and that whatever decisions he took as captain were for the good of the team.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd