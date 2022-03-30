Shane Warne state funeral live updates: Thousands commemorate the cricket’s ‘box office’ star

Shane Warne state funeral live updates: More than 50,000 people will gather for the memorial at the stadium where Warne produced some of his milestone moments — including taking his 700th wicket in test cricket in 2006, something he was the first to achieve. (AP)

Shane Warne state funeral live updates: In the wake of cricket legend Shane Warne’s death from a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 in Thailand on March 4, “larger than life” was a typical description of the Australian leg-spin bowler from his fellow cricket stars, actors, comedians, musicians, politicians, personalities and everyday fans.

Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin wrote a song, The Eulogy, which was played at the private family funeral on March 20. On Wednesday (March 30), it will be one of the tributes, along with others from Elton John, Robbie Williams and Sheeran, played at a public memorial service at Warne’s beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

More than 50,000 people will gather for the memorial at the stadium where Warne produced some of his milestone moments — including taking his 700th wicket in test cricket in 2006, something he was the first to achieve. A section at the vast MCG venue will be renamed in Warne’s honor. A statue of Warne in a full delivery stride already stands outside the stadium and has become an unofficial place for people to reflect and lay tributes for the last three weeks.

Warne’s three children — Brooke, Jackson and Summer — will be on stage during the two-hour memorial which will be broadcast live across Australia and include the musical performances as well as video tributes from, among others, India’s cricket great, Sachin Tendulkar.