Shane Warne state funeral live updates: Thousands commemorate the cricket’s ‘box office’ star

Shane Warne state funeral live updates: In the wake of cricket legend Shane Warne’s death from a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 in Thailand on March 4, “larger than life” was a typical description of the Australian leg-spin bowler from his fellow cricket stars, actors, comedians, musicians, politicians, personalities and everyday fans.
Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin wrote a song, The Eulogy, which was played at the private family funeral on March 20. On Wednesday (March 30), it will be one of the tributes, along with others from Elton John, Robbie Williams and Sheeran, played at a public memorial service at Warne’s beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
More than 50,000 people will gather for the memorial at the stadium where Warne produced some of his milestone moments — including taking his 700th wicket in test cricket in 2006, something he was the first to achieve. A section at the vast MCG venue will be renamed in Warne’s honor. A statue of Warne in a full delivery stride already stands outside the stadium and has become an unofficial place for people to reflect and lay tributes for the last three weeks.
Warne’s three children — Brooke, Jackson and Summer — will be on stage during the two-hour memorial which will be broadcast live across Australia and include the musical performances as well as video tributes from, among others, India’s cricket great, Sachin Tendulkar.
History is written by the victors, it is said, but in sport, the autobiographies of the vanquished get read too. Sachin Tendulkar’s methodical dismantling of Shane Warne during the 1998 season is no folklore. It is a well-documented story that has insight, and also intrigue. At a time when Warne’s laudatory obituaries have needlessly side-stepped his underperformance on those India tours or airbrushed the reasons for it, the iconic contest needs what movie-makers say a Rashomon treatment – different interpretations of the same event by the individuals involved. When excerpts from the biographies of Tendulkar and Warne mutate, an unheard version of one of Indian cricket’s favourite cricketing tales is born. Disclaimer: Warne, by his own admission, ended second-best to Tendulkar, who was in the form of his life. But like always, the greatest leg-spinner with the biggest heart never gave up. [Read full article]
Hello and welcome to the live updates on the state funeral service to the legend Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium (MCG) where a section at the vast venue will be renamed in Warne's honor. A statue of Warne in a full delivery stride already stands outside the stadium and has become an unofficial place for people to reflect and lay tributes for the last three weeks.