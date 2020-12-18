‘Umpires can end careers’: Shane Warne rips into Bruce Oxenford for ‘continuous errors’

Virat Kohli reacts to replays of the 'short run' call by umpire Bruce Oxenford on Day 1 on Thursday (AP)

Umpire Bruce Oxenford earned the ire of Shane Warne, one of the on-air commentators for Fox Cricket, on Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and Australia.

Warne had a go at Oxenford, whose playing career as a spinner in Australian domestic cricket incidentally overlapped with Warne’s in the early 1990s, in the last session of the day after Oxenford gave Nathan Lyon out lbw despite an inside edge.

“People have said to me outside the back of this ground that you might be a tough on Bruce Oxenford, but you can’t keep getting these decisions wrong,” Warne said on Fox Cricket. “This is a huge mistake. Look how much that deviates. You could hear the two noises straight away. What is Bruce Oxenford looking at? He is having an absolute stinker Bruce Oxenford,” Warne said.

Warne also brought up Oxenford’s error from Day 1, when he had called a short run when Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli had been batting for India.

He said, “He just continually makes errors like this. We saw yesterday he gave a short run to India, which just wasn’t a short run. Everyone can make a mistake, but he has made three or four.”

Warne added that such umpiring errors can make cricketers lose their careers, talking about Joe Burns’s dismissal earlier in the day. Burns had gone for the Review but DRS had gone with ‘umpire’s call’, and so the dismissal had stood.

“Umpires can end your careers. Joe Burns’ decision was probably going down leg side but because of umpires call is still in play and it was maybe clipping maybe missing. But because he gave him out it gets given. He could cost Joe Burns his career by these mistakes,” Warne said.

India took the upper hand over Australia in the Test on Day 2, as the hosts were bundled out for 191 in their first innings.

