WATCH: Shane Warne accurately predicts Cheteshwar Pujara’s wicket in Nathan Lyon’s over

Former Australian legend Shane Warne on Sunday accurately predicted the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara in Nathan Lyon’s over during the 4th day of the first Test between India and Australia in Adelaide. Coming out to bat, Pujara, along with Ajinkya Rahane, gave a solid start to the visitors and added 83 runs together. The former was batting on 70 and was looking set for scoring his second ton in the match. But a beautiful over from Lyon set up his dismissal and he ended up giving a catch to Aaron Finch at short leg.

While commentating for Fox Cricket, Warne said that Lyon has set it up brilliantly and could get the much-needed dismissal on the final ball. “This is only the best over Lyon has bowled today. And all he has done is bowled at the right spot and had the right field. He could get the wicket here if this just lands this last one, he has built it up beautifully,” he said.

Just as he was finished speaking, Pujara was caught on the final ball of the over. Warne’s fellow commentator responded: “There you go, there you go, you called it Shane Warne, absolutely perfect. The perfect over, the perfect finish. And how Australia needed that.”

The former Aussie spinner praised Lyon for his efforts and patience to get the wicket. “Excellent stuff from Nathan Lyon. It was just pure patience. He got the field right, he got the bowling right, everything was right. He just had to finish the over up, he did that. And the main man, Pujara, who got the hundred in the first innings. He got 71 here. He was the rock for India. He has done a great job for them. It took just a nice bit of patience and good bowling from Nathan Lyon and he has produced the wicket Australia desperately needed.”

Lyon took six wickets in the innings as India were bowled out for 307, with a lead of 322 runs, setting the hosts a target of 323 to chase in the 4th innings.