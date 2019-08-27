Shane Warne lambastes Matt Prior for taking a jibe at Australians after Leeds loss

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne is not happy with English players taking a jibe at Australia’s reaction to England’s Leeds win featuring Ben Stokes’ match-winning unbeaten 135. Many Australian publications criticised umpire Joel Wilson for his decision in the penultimate over of the match bowled by Nathan Lyon.

The Australians were convinced that they had got Stokes’ leg before wicket but Wilson thought otherwise. The hawkeye showed that the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps but Australian skipper Tim Paine had no choice but to accept the decision with no reviews left in the bag.

Former England cricketer Matt Prior took a jibe at Australians for not accepting the defeat gracefully and off-spinner Lyon who fumbled during a run-out chance in the penultimate over.

English club cricketer Chris Adams joined him as well.

Wow! They’re good at giving it but not that great at taking it! 🤣 Hope everyone is having a great day in the sun 👍🏼 — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) August 26, 2019

Warne did not seem thrilled with Prior’s tweet as he replied to him in a series of tweets.

Excuse me? Just because Lyon knocked you over for fun, there’s still no need for that kind of silly and immature behaviour. Grow up, and enough of those stupid comments. Let’s celebrate the wonderful game of test cricket & the Ashes please ! https://t.co/lxaLjISJzY — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 26, 2019

We should all be celebrating test cricket & @benstokes38 plus the ashes. It’s ridiculous these cheap shots, just unnecessary ! I’m all for banter & fun. I gave it & took it. But this is just ridiculous & childish from @MattPrior13 & the club cricketer Adams – spare me & enough ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 26, 2019

Chris, you were nothing but a club cricketer ! So don’t even bore us with your dribble as no one is interested or cares in what you have to say ! Pipe down….. https://t.co/eVKUeGqcuu — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 26, 2019

The one-wicket win kept England alive in the tournament with both sides claiming one win each. The two teams go up against each other in the fourth Ashes Test at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester starting September 4.