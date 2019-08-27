Toggle Menu
Shane Warne lambastes Matt Prior for taking a jibe at Australians after Leeds loss

'Çhris, you were nothing but a club cricketer!,' Legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne hit out at former English cricketer for taking a jibe at Australians after the third Ashes Test.

Shane Warne, Matt Prior got involved in a war of words on Twitter (Source: AP/Reuters)

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne is not happy with English players taking a jibe at Australia’s reaction to England’s Leeds win featuring Ben Stokes’ match-winning unbeaten 135. Many Australian publications criticised umpire Joel Wilson for his decision in the penultimate over of the match bowled by Nathan Lyon.

The Australians were convinced that they had got Stokes’ leg before wicket but Wilson thought otherwise. The hawkeye showed that the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps but Australian skipper Tim Paine had no choice but to accept the decision with no reviews left in the bag.

Former England cricketer Matt Prior took a jibe at Australians for not accepting the defeat gracefully and off-spinner Lyon who fumbled during a run-out chance in the penultimate over.

English club cricketer Chris Adams joined him as well.

Warne did not seem thrilled with Prior’s tweet as he replied to him in a series of tweets.

The one-wicket win kept England alive in the tournament with both sides claiming one win each. The two teams go up against each other in the fourth Ashes Test at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester starting September 4.

