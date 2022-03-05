scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 05, 2022
Must Read

Shane Warne likely passed away before reaching hospital: Medical Director of Thai hospital

Fox Sports television quoted a family statement as saying Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.

By: PTI | Koh Samui (thailand) |
March 5, 2022 5:57:59 pm
shane warne, india coach, cricket news, indian expressShane Warne led Rajasthan Royals to IPL win in inaugural edition. (File)

Director of the Thai International hospital where Australian cricketer Shane Warne was last treated before being pronounced dead said he believed he passed away before he arrived at the hospital.

“The patient was intubated. We continued to resuscitate and provide CPR for 45 minutes. The doctor on duty concluded that the patient had passed before arriving at the hospital,” Dulyakit Wittayachanyapong, medical director of Thai International Hospital, said.

Warne was 52 years old.

Fox Sports television quoted a family statement as saying Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Warne worked as a commentator for Fox Sports. The statement said, “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and … could not be revived.”

“After the hospital was contacted by the hotel, we sent an emergency medical team to assist the patient at the premise. We received the call around 4.40 p.m. and the team arrived around 5 pm,” Wittayachanyapong said.

“There were people who were with him and rescue workers already performing the CPR. Our team continued to provide the CPR there and during transportation to the hospital. We continued to resuscitate and provide CPR for 45 minutes,” he added.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Ravindra Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja India, Ravindra Jadeja sports gallery, sports gallery Ravindra Jadeja, sports gallery, indian express
IND vs SL 1st Test Day 2: Ton up for Ravindra Jadeja
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 05: Latest News