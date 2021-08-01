Shane Warne in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19: Reports

Updated: August 1, 2021 10:54:43 pm
Former Australia leg-spinner, Shane Warne, has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating.
According to reports in the UK media, Warne, who is currently the head coach of London Spirit in The Hundred, along with one more member of the management had returned a positive test result before their game against Southern Brave.
London Spirit confirm head coach Shane Warne has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss tonight’s game against Southern Brave in The Hundred. pic.twitter.com/EsFn8DJf5D
— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 1, 2021
Earlier last week, Trent Rockets coach Andy Flower had also tested positive for the virus.
More to follow…
