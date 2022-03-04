Shane Warne: Hollywood’s sunset boulevard

This 2011 piece has been republished in the wake of Shane Warne’s demise.

For a league that gave us the term cricketainment, Shane Hollywood Warne was the ideal poster boy. Now that he is on his way out, the leg-spinner’s second coming will always be remembered for scripting a Rajasthan fairytale in the first season that ensured the IPL began with a bang.

Curled at the wrists, both hands swung like a pendulum, to and fro one last time. The customary walk gave way to a leap, before the rotating arms sprung into action, twirling out a leather ball towards Chris Gayle. Twenty-two yards away, the burly Jamaican went down on his knees and swept the cover off the ball past the backward square-leg fence for a boundary. Having been belted for a six and a four off the last two balls in his final over, Shane Warne bid adieu to his adopted home of Jaipur rather anticlimactically.

Collecting his cap from the umpire, the 41-year old Australian blinked back tears, for the second time on the cricket field, the first since shedding tears in Sydney after his farewell Test match. A couple of overs later, an emotional Warne, and his beloved Rajasthan Royals, bowed out of the fourth edition of the IPL. We will play for a bit of pride in our last two games, he said. In the past, the man called Hollywood was quite used to playing for a lot more.

Having announced his retirement from the IPL earlier this month, the Aussie will be forced to hang up his worn-out boots next week without a final hurrah. But the wizards second coming will always be remembered for his achievements in the summer of 2008, a time when he returned well into his international retirement. But right from the moment he first stepped onto the patchy bed of grass at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium (an arena he would soon turn into a fortress) to take control of a starless side, Shane Keith Warne knew he belonged.

Ashes to glory

To become an overnight success, the IPL institution desperately needed a fairytale, an ashes-to-glory story. And Warne, a cricketer, poker pro, rock star, hair expert, newsmaker and an alleged sex offender all rolled into one gave it to them. The world will never know the path IPL would’ve charted had Warne’s glorious brush with leadership not unfolded like a soap opera in the first season, but one thing is for sure the world, and the IPL, is richer with the experience.

Consider this. Warne hadn’t played top-flight cricket for a year and a half. Neither had he played the Twenty20 format before. And he had almost never tasted success on Indian soil in the two formats of the game that existed during his era. But in spite of all the obvious drawbacks, Warne was ready to take on a game that was building a pretty rotten reputation for showing scant respect for practitioners of his art.

While his inspiration to participate in the first IPL (apart from the monetary benefits of course) will forever remain a mystery, proving to himself why he is the greatest captain Australia never had couldn’t have been too far away from his mind.

Handed over a team of unknown soldiers, in the least expensive IPL franchise (lest we forget), many thought the former Aussie leg-spinner had bitten more than he could chew. But that’s where the epic tale of valiant heroes and breathtaking conquests begins, a period where Warne, a genius in wrist and mind, inspired a bunch of also-rans to ultimate glory the first title.

Remembering those days of great uncertainty, Yusuf Pathan, a top-ranked in Rajasthan Royals Class of 2008, pays his captain the ultimate tribute. There will be no one else like him, says Yusuf. He changed our attitude towards the game in such a short time. Everyone who played under him benefitted from that great brain of his. Most of us were just ordinary domestic players. He made us into world-beaters.

Version 2.0: Captain inspiration

So what is it about Warne, and his captaincy, that is so special? Those who witnessed the greatness from close quarters have plenty of answers. He treats cricket like a game of chess. He used to think many moves ahead of the opposition skipper. He could also visualise how and when the opponents would lose a match. While most captains sit and plot strategies in team meetings, Warne thinks on his feet, out there on the field, says Yusuf.

Sharing one of Warne’s many interesting anecdotes, Taruwar Kohli, another batsman of the Royals tribe, explains the Australian’s thought process. Says Kohli: Warne told us that winners party, losers sit at meetings. When we won, we partied a lot. When we lost, we would discuss what went wrong, and then party again. Warne knew when to pull the strings and when to let go. We adored him and were willing to do anything for him. And he was very down to earth. Kamran Khan, a Warne find in Season Two, will vouch for that.

A humble man

Waiting with his current teammates from the Pune Warriors for his flight at an airport last week, Khan noticed that the Rajasthan Royals, his former side, too were boarding from the same terminal. Warne spotted his ward and pulled him over for an introduction with his celebrity girlfriend, Liz Hurley. He told her, meet the great Tornado, my nickname in the team. I was stunned. It is hard to believe that someone so great can be so very humble. Even when I was in Australia last year for surgery, he didn’t forget about me and called me over to his house in Melbourne. He not only understands the game better than everyone else, but he is also a great motivator of people, adds Khan.

Task master

Although Warne was all for fun and games to keep the mood vibrant in the camp, he was also considered a hard taskmaster. Mahesh Rawat, the wicket-keeper for the first season, has a rather embarrassing memory. After a game in Mumbai, Warne had asked us to be present at the swimming pool the next morning, before the afternoon flight. Five of us, including Yusuf, Ravindra Jadeja, and me, didn’t bother showing up. It didn’t go unnoticed, as the moment we reached Jaipur and were a few kilometers away from our team hotel, Warne stopped the bus, took away our wallets, assigned two security guards, and asked us, offenders, to walk the remaining distance, says a blushing Rawat.

The equation between Warne and his wards was a simple one: work hard and reap the rewards. Hence from little-known players such as Swapnil Asnodkar to Pakistans stars Kamran Akmal and Sohail Tanvir, everyone flourished. Being the underdogs, Warne was really motivated to win. And he passed that on to us. He is a phenomenal character and I used to really enjoy his one-on-ones, especially his pep talk before the match, says Tanvir, who claimed the best IPL figures of 6/14 under Warne.

For Warne, it was all about empowering individuals. Just ask Akmal. He didn’t like any negativity before a game. No one was considered big or small. He used to inspire us individually with his words. His character inspired us to the trophy, and though there were no big names, we knew we could do it because of Warne.

The fact that he could still spin a cricket ball better than most tweakers in the game also helped. Rawat, who had the not-so-envious job of keeping to the legendary leggie, says that it is hard to describe what it feels like when the ball is ripped out of his wrist. I have never seen anything like it. His gift kept him ticking even at that age. Warne hardly used to practice, and barely ever spent his energy in ironing out flaws like the rest of us. Just a few minutes before the game, he would place a stump on an adjacent pitch and bowl 15 to 20 balls. And he was match ready, adds Rawat.

A legacy to remember

On two more occasions on the cricket field in the coming week, Warne will be match-ready minutes before the toss. But while his cricketing career is on its last legs, Warne’s IPL legacy will remain an inspiration for not only his teammates and followers but one and all. For me, there is god, and then there is Shane Warne, says Khan.

Agrees Yusuf: The biggest regret of my entire life is that I’ll not be with him when he plays his final game of IPL IV. I may not be part of Royals, but whatever I am today, I’m because of Shane Warne. He taught us how to live, and we can never thank him enough for the memories.

(Inputs from Devendra Pandey & Siddhartha Sharma)

2008 Classics vs KXIP, Jaipur

Having lost the opening game to Delhi by 9 wickets, Warne desperately needed to lead by example in the first home game. With the wickets of Yuvraj, Sangakkara, and Hopes, Warne’s 3/19 dragged Rajasthan to a win. The first of an unbeaten home streak.

DC, Hyderabad

With 17 runs needed off Deccan’s last over and Warne at the crease, not many put money on Rajasthan. But with four and two sixes off the last three deliveries bowled by Symonds, Warne’s 9-ball 22 (to go with his two wickets in the first innings) became an instant classic.

RCB, Jaipur

Swapnil Asnodkar repaid Warne’s faith with a fifty as an opener, before the Aussie leggie returned figures of 3/23 for a huge 65-run win. Warne’s skills came to the forefront with the Asnodkar promotion, and the fortress got even stronger with this win.

DD, Mumbai (semis)

Following 11 wins in 14 group games, Warne’s army found themselves where nobody had expected them to be at the semis. And up against them were Delhi, who had humiliated them in the opening game by nine wickets. With revenge on their minds, RR proved that they belonged with a demeaning 105-run win. Warne scalped 2/21 in four overs.

CSK, Navi Mumbai (final)

One run, one ball, one title. If ever a final had lived up to its hype, it had to be the first final. But it would be Warne and his men, Sohail Tanvir to be precise, who would give the game its fairytale finish. Backing up at the non-striker’s end, Warne was halfway down the pitch to complete the run by the time the delivery was bowled, and Tanvir did the needful by pulling a single to midwicket. The victory sealed, legacy completed.