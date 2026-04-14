Shane Warne’s death linked to Covid vaccine, claims son Jackson: ‘I nearly blamed the government’

Shane Warne's son Jackson claimed that his father passed away due to the Covid jab in 2022. (Instagram)

Spin bowling legend Shane Warne’s son Jackson has blamed the mandatory Covid vaccination for the sudden passing of his father in 2022.

Warne passed away in March 2022 during a ‘lads’ holiday’ trip to Thailand, where his death was recorded due to congenital heart disease. However, Jackson claimed that though Warne had underlying health issues, the vaccine “brought it straight to the surface”.

“I definitely think that it was involved. I don’t even think saying that is controversial anymore,” Jackson told the 2 Worlds Collide podcast.

“My first impression, as soon as I hung up the phone, I instantly blamed the government. I instantly blamed Covid and the vaccine,” added Jackson.