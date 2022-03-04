Australian cricket icon Shane Warne passes away at 52

Shane Warne, Australia cricket legend, died aged 52 on Friday.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne’s management confirmed in a statement to Australian media outlet Fox Sports.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course,” the statement added.

Fox Cricket is reporting that Warne died in Thailand.

For Australian cricket, this is the second devastating news in 24 hours with fellow great, Rod Marsh, also dying on Friday having suffered a major heart attack last week.

Affectionately known as ‘Warnie’, he made his Test debut at the SCG in 1992 and immediately gained international fame with the ball of century, one to remember for ages for cricket fans around the world.

Warne was arguably the greatest leg-spinner of all time, with a tally of 708 Test match wickets. He also took 293 One-Day International wickets and made more than 300 appearances for Australia across all formats.

Warne has also bagged more Ashes wickets than any other bowler in history.

More to follow…