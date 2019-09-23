Shane Warne banned from driving for 12 months, fined for overspeeding

Shane Warne, arguably Australia’s greatest ever bowler, was banned from driving for 12 months after committing his sixth speeding offence in two years on Monday.

According to a magistrates’ court, the former leg-spinner admitted to breaking a 40-miles-per-hour (64 kilometres-per-hour) limit in a hired Jaguar in London last year. Warne, who was not in court for the hearing was clocked at 47 mph early on August 23, 2019.

Now a resident of Little Venice of west London, Warne was ordered by the court of law to pay a total of £1,845 ($3,000) to the court as fine.

“The purpose of disqualification is to punish and to protect the public and to deter,” said deputy district judge Adrian Turner.

“There are 15 points to take into account together with the three I must impose today. Between April 2016 and August last year, Warne committed six speeding offences. It may well be that none on its own were particularly serious but for points disqualification purposes the triviality of the offences is not to be taken into account. A period of 12 months is necessary for the purposes I have mentioned,” he added.

The driving ban means Warne, Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker with 708 scalps, cannot drive in any country within the EU.