England vs Pakistan: Shan Masood joins a league of legends, slams third consecutive century

Pakistan’s opener Shan Masood hit a career-best 156 off 319 balls to become the sixth Pakistan Test cricketer to score three centuries in successive innings.

It followed his previous career-best 135 against Sri Lanka in December in Karachi and 100 against Bangladesh in February in Rawalpindi.

With this feat, Masood joins a league of legends, all of whom have achieved the same record– Zaheer Abbas, Mudassar Nazar, Mohammad Yousaf, Younis Khan, and Misbah-ul- Haq.

With this hundred, Masood also becomes the first Pakistani opener to reach three-figures since former opener Saeed Anwar in 1996.

The last visiting opener to score 150+ in England before Masood was Chris Rogers (173) at Lord’s in Ashes 2015.

Masood is also the second player to score three successive Test centuries against three different teams, after India’s Vinod Kambli.

As shown in this @CricViz graphic, one way that Shan Masood has improved his performance has been by leaving the ball much more. In 2016, he left just 3% of the balls bowled to him in the channel; this Test, that’s risen to 20%. #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/zxBjKNWH8B — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 6, 2020

Just love the organizational skills of Shan Masood this innings. Great judgment in playing adequately forward or back to the length. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) August 6, 2020

In his patient knock, Shan Masood faced 319 deliveries- the last time an overseas opener faced more balls in a Test in England, was when Murali Vijay faced 361 balls back in 2014.

Shan Masood also left 68 deliveries alone in this knock. The only Pakistan batsmen to leave more deliveries in a Test inning, since 2006 when records began, are Taufeeq Umar (91 v SL, 2011) and Azhar Ali (74 v SL, 2015).

Highest scores for Shan Masood in Tests-

148* this innings

135 vs SL Karachi 2019

125 vs SL Pallekele 2015

100 vs Ban Rawalpindi 2020

