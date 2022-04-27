scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Shams Mulani helps Mumbai U-25 lift Col CK Nayudu Trophy

Mulani returned with fine figures of 7/50 in the second essay as they bundled out Vidarbha, who were in pursuit of 196, for 121.

By: PTI | Ahmedabad |
April 27, 2022 7:54:39 pm
Mumbai U-25, CK Nayudu TrophyMumbai defeated Vidarbha by 75 runs to win the Col CK Nayudu Trophy. (Twitter/BCCI Domestic)

Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani snared seven wickets and helped Mumbai U-25 win the Col CK Nayudu Trophy by thrashing Vidarbha by 75 runs here on Wednesday.

Mulani returned with fine figures of 7/50 in the second essay as they bundled out Vidarbha, who were in pursuit of 196, for 121.

In the first innings, Mumbai had posted a mammoth 468 and then Vidarbha had scored 385.

Mumbai were bowled out for 113 in the second innings, but thanks to Mulani, who spun his web around the opposition batters, the domestic heavyweights emerged victorious.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) congratulated the team.

“The Mumbai U-25 boys win the coveted Col C.K Nayudu Trophy after defeating Vidarbha in an exciting final. We congratulate the boys on an amazing tournament,” the MCA tweeted from its official handle.

