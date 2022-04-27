Shams Mulani helps Mumbai U-25 lift Col CK Nayudu Trophy

Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani snared seven wickets and helped Mumbai U-25 win the Col CK Nayudu Trophy by thrashing Vidarbha by 75 runs here on Wednesday.

Mulani returned with fine figures of 7/50 in the second essay as they bundled out Vidarbha, who were in pursuit of 196, for 121.

In the first innings, Mumbai had posted a mammoth 468 and then Vidarbha had scored 385.

How about that for a title-winning bowling display! 👏 👏 Shams Mulani put on a sensational performance & returned with the figures of 7⃣/5⃣0⃣ as Mumbai clinched the Col C K Nayudu Trophy. 🏆 🔝 #CKNayudu | #Final | #MUMvVID | @MumbaiCricAssoc Watch those wickets 🎥 🔽 pic.twitter.com/Lp8uqgyN4o — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) April 27, 2022

Mumbai were bowled out for 113 in the second innings, but thanks to Mulani, who spun his web around the opposition batters, the domestic heavyweights emerged victorious.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) congratulated the team.

“The Mumbai U-25 boys win the coveted Col C.K Nayudu Trophy after defeating Vidarbha in an exciting final. We congratulate the boys on an amazing tournament,” the MCA tweeted from its official handle.