Shamrah Brooks’ unbeaten ton guides West Indies ‘A’ to 301/9 against India ‘A’

Mohammad Siraj picked up three wickets for 67 runs for India ‘A’. (File Photo) Mohammad Siraj picked up three wickets for 67 runs for India ‘A’. (File Photo)

Shamarh Brooks led from the front with an unbeaten ton as West Indies ‘A’ reached 301 for nine against India A on the opening day of the second four-day unofficial Test, Taunton on Tuesday.

Brooks turned out to be the lone bright spot in West Indies ‘A’ innings, scoring unbeaten 121 to help his side cross 300-run mark at stumps on day one.

Besides Brooks, opener John Campbell made 41 off 57 balls, while Devon Thomas scored 27 off 33 deliveries. Brooks single-handedly held West Indies A’s innings together, scoring his runs off 224 balls with the help of 15 boundaries.

While wickets kept on tumbling from one end, Brooks was rock solid from the other end to take West Indies ‘A’ to a respectable total.

At the close of play, Oshane Thomas (2 not out) was giving Brooks company at the crease.

For India A, Pacer Mohammed Siraj (3/67) and left-arm spinner Shabaz Nadeem (3/42) picked up three wickets apiece.

The first unofficial Test between the two sides ended in a tame draw.

