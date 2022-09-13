Shami’s pace only missing ingredient in World Cup squad: MSK Prasad

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad considers the squad chosen for the T20 World Cup as a balanced one, but feels the team may miss Mohammed Shami’s quality at some stage of the tournament.

Prasad believes that India should go with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli as the top three. He also explained why Deepak Hooda may have got the nod ahead of the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson and the impact of Ravindra Jadeja’s injury on the team’s prospects.

Excerpts from the interview:

What are your views on India’s T20 World Cup squad?

This is an expected squad going by the pattern in the last 12 months. The way they have rotated the players, one kind of got the idea of what the final 15 would be. I think they have covered all the bases. I feel it is a very good team, and now it is up to the players how they will perform in the tournament.

Any surprise inclusion or exclusion?

I only wanted Mohammed Shami in the squad. I think the express pace of Shami is missing. If you see Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, they are not express. The only bowler who has got that extra pace is Jasprit Bumrah. Having said that, Arshdeep, Harshal and Bhuvneshwar have their own strengths. I can understand the plight of the selectors, Shami, in place of who? All of them have proved their mettle in international cricket in the last one year.

Do you think Suryakumar Yadav will bat at No. 3, or should India stick with Rohit, KL Rahul and Virat?

It is very obvious that Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will be our top three. With Virat getting back in form, they can try him as an opener as KL, in the past, has succeeded in the middle order. The batting line-up is quite flexible. They may not play Rahul in the middle order, but that is always an option.

How will Ravindra Jadeja’s injury affect India’s chances?

It is a massive blow for India. He is an integral part of this Indian team. Especially, his batting in the finisher’s role has become crucial for India. He can bat anywhere in the middle order, wherever the team requires him. His injury is a big jolt to the team management.

On Sanju Samson’s exclusion from the squad?

The question is, Sanju Samson, in place of who? Deepak Hooda gives you that extra bowling option. He can bat anywhere like Sanju, and Shreyas has done well in the home series against Sri Lanka and then in the West Indies. If the team management wanted to pick Sanju, they would have given him an opportunity in the Asia Cup or the upcoming home series against South Africa and Australia. If he is not picked, one knows he is not in the scheme of things. I have a feeling that post this T20 World Cup, guys like Sanju, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Kishan and others will get more chances and will be regulars, at least in T20Is.