‘Shami has bowled just one over. How can we discuss him. There is time for him’: Kapil Dev reckons Shami isn’t quite ready for IND vs PAK match

Mohammad Shami was kept out of white-ball cricket for a year by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid and finally found a place after an injury to Jasprit Bumrah. He bowled one impactful over in the warm-up game against Australia. Is he ready for the big game against Pakistan in Melbourne on October 23rd?

Former India captain Kapil Dev isn’t sure. “Shami has just bowled one over in one warm-up game. We can’t discuss and debate him based on that. It’s too early. There is no doubt that he is a good bowler but we have to see that he hasn’t played white ball for last one year. Then what are we debating on – on his one over? I wouldn’t like to discuss. If he in a good rhtym, fitness and all, he is a superb bowler. But I can’t decide on that. There is still time for him,” Kapil said on Geo Super.

Former Pakistan bowler and a much-sought after coach Aquib Javed believes that Shami is ready as Australian conditions will suit him.

“Bumrah would have been missed more on flat tracks. Not here. Australia’s season has just started: the new drop-in pitches haven’t dried out yet. The ball is holding up and seaming. There is a tennis-ball bounce. If India play Mohammad Siraj, Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar – they are all good seam bowlers. They might struggle a bit on good batting pitches, not in Australia. The bowlers who can maintain good length and can swing the ball will be successful. Shami is one of the best.”

Earlier, on the sidelines of a promotional event, Kapil Dev had predicted India’s campaign will be very difficult.

“It’s very difficult to talk about the chances of India winning the World Cup. The issue is can they make it to the top four? And I am concerned about their making it to the top four. Only then anything can be said. For me, it’s just a 30 percent chance of India making it to the top (last) four,” Kapil Dev had said on October 20.