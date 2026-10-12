‘You can see my fitness. Write it’: Shami’s blunt reply to critics

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Mohammed Shami has heard the questions about his rhythm, his fitness and his future. On Sunday, he answered them the only way he knows how: with the ball.
The 36-year-old began his Ranji Trophy season with a four-wicket haul for Bengal against Delhi at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground, leading an attack that also featured international pacers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar. For Shami, the performance was proof that his skill has not dimmed with age, even if the chatter around him suggests otherwise.
“I don’t feel any change. People express their opinions… I don’t have the rhythm and fitness. I don’t care about all this, and I enjoy my game,” he said, explaining his mindset that has kept him going through a long spell away from the national side. “You should have the smartness to know when to make the ball move in and out,” he was quoted as saying by Sportstar.
Asked whether he had reached out to the national selectors, Shami deflected with a smile and a pointed reply. “You people can see and write. I am inside the ground and am playing,” he said. “You can see my fitness. Write it. You are watching me. What will happen if I say it? I am on the ground. I am playing. I am playing wherever I can. My job is to just keep bowling,” Shami was quoted as saying by HT.
While Shami continues to grind it out in domestic cricket, his contemporary Bhuvneshwar Kumar, also 36, has earned another shot at international cricket. The swing bowler, fresh from back-to-back title-winning IPL seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has been named in India’s T20I squad for the tour of New Zealand.
It is a selection Shami welcomed warmly, even as the contrast with his own situation hung in the air. “Bhuvi should have been picked a long time ago. He doesn’t talk to anyone. He is not like that. It doesn’t mean that you should stop a talent for a long time. It’s good for him. He has delivered back-to-back performances in the IPL, so he deserves it,” he said.
“He has come back after a long time. If someone is doing hard work and has potential, why shouldn’t he do it?”
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.