‘You can see my fitness. Write it’: Shami’s blunt reply to critics

Mohammed Shami has heard the questions about his rhythm, his fitness and his future. On Sunday, he answered them the only way he knows how: with the ball.

The 36-year-old began his Ranji Trophy season with a four-wicket haul for Bengal against Delhi at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground, leading an attack that also featured international pacers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar. For Shami, the performance was proof that his skill has not dimmed with age, even if the chatter around him suggests otherwise.

“I don’t feel any change. People express their opinions… I don’t have the rhythm and fitness. I don’t care about all this, and I enjoy my game,” he said, explaining his mindset that has kept him going through a long spell away from the national side. “You should have the smartness to know when to make the ball move in and out,” he was quoted as saying by Sportstar.