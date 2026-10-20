Mohammad Shami sets the record straight after sitting out

When Mohammad Shami skipped Bengal’s second-round Ranji Trophy clash against Services this weekend, questions were raised about his commitment and fitness.

Just two days before the game, Shami missed the cut for India’s ODI and Test squads for the forthcoming New Zealand tour, extending his time away from the national team to more than 20 months.

However, when Bengal wrapped up a 60-run win on Tuesday, Shami’s decision to sit out of a low-scoring match at the Air Force Ground in Palam was vindicated. Spinners bagged 39 of the 40 wickets before Shami chose to set the record straight.

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The 36-year-old refused to entertain questions on his fitness for long. “Hum peak main hi hain. Zabardasti jhoot bolne main koi faayda nahin. Jaise bhi hai, hum peak main hi hain (I am still at the peak of my fitness. Why would I lie?. However I am, I am at the peak of my fitness),” a defiant Shami told reporters.