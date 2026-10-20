Mohammad Shami sets the record straight after sitting out

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

"You could see the condition of this pitch, right? There was no point in playing on this wicket for 2-4 overs. It was better for the youngsters to get a run here. The more they play, the more experience they will get," Shami said after Bengal beat Services by 60 runs

Written by: Lalith Kalidas
3 min readNew DelhiOct 20, 2026 09:55 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian pacer Md Shami in action. (PTI)FILE PHOTO: Indian pacer Md Shami in action. (PTI)
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When Mohammad Shami skipped Bengal’s second-round Ranji Trophy clash against Services this weekend, questions were raised about his commitment and fitness.

Just two days before the game, Shami missed the cut for India’s ODI and Test squads for the forthcoming New Zealand tour, extending his time away from the national team to more than 20 months.

However, when Bengal wrapped up a 60-run win on Tuesday, Shami’s decision to sit out of a low-scoring match at the Air Force Ground in Palam was vindicated. Spinners bagged 39 of the 40 wickets before Shami chose to set the record straight.

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The 36-year-old refused to entertain questions on his fitness for long. “Hum peak main hi hain. Zabardasti jhoot bolne main koi faayda nahin. Jaise bhi hai, hum peak main hi hain (I am still at the peak of my fitness. Why would I lie?. However I am, I am at the peak of my fitness),” a defiant Shami told reporters.

“You could see the condition of this pitch, right? There was no point in playing on this wicket for 2-4 overs. It was better for the youngsters to get a run here. The more they play, the more experience they will get. My motive is that when the team requires me, I play. I don’t think there was really a need here. I can’t play as a batter, obviously,” he explained.

Shami firmly brushed off social media murmurs that suggested he could no longer handle intense red-ball bowling loads and demanded frequent breaks in between spells with the Bengal side.

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“How can anyone else from the outside decide whether I bowl long spells or not? That is completely dependent on the demands of the team. It is not like I will keep bowling over after over,” Shami said.

“On a wicket like this, for example, how can it be planned that a fast bowler will bowl five or ten overs? If it is uncomfortable for a batter, the fast bowler will bowl. If we think a spinner will get the wickets, he will bowl, obviously. This thing depends entirely on the game situation and pitch conditions.”

Last week, he sent down over 35 overs for five wickets in Bengal’s nine-wicket win over Delhi in Kalyani. Sitting out did not mean a complete halt to his bowling load.

“I bowled for one-and-a-half hours today. There was no issue,” he added.

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A national recall appears increasingly slim, but Shami reiterated that he hasn’t given up.

“Why should I give up hope? The hope should always be there. In any profession, you should always have a goal. I don’t deny I have that goal.”

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Lalith Kalidas
Lalith Kalidas
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Lalith Kalidas is a Deputy Copy Editor with the sports team at The Indian Express (digital), where he specializes in cricket coverage. Based on his profile and recent work, here are the key details about him: Professional Background Role: He works with the online sports desk, focusing primarily on the happenings in the cricket world, with a specific interest in India's domestic cricket circuit. Expertise: He is known for data-driven stories and statistical analysis. He writes a weekly stats-based column titled 'Stats Corner'. Experience: He has over six years of experience in sports journalism. Before joining The Indian Express in February 2024, he worked for Sportstar (part of The Hindu group). Education: He holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree from Madras Christian College. Sports Background: He is a former cricketer who played state-level tournaments in Kerala, which often informs his technical analysis of the game. Notable Recent Work & Beats Investigative Journalism: He recently authored a major investigative series for The Indian Express regarding the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP), exploring issues like "short-cuts" to the big leagues, dodgy records, and how a private firm took over the association. Major Events: He has covered multiple events, including 2023 ODI World Cup held in India and the T20 World Cup 2026 among others. IPL Analysis: He provides in-depth coverage of the IPL auctions and the rise of uncapped players. You can follow his latest articles and updates on his Indian Express profile page or via his social media links (X/Twitter and LinkedIn) listed there. ... Read More

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