‘Shameful’: Salman Mirza slams Pakistan fans for targeting captain Salman Agha’s family ahead of do-or-die clash

Pakistan cricketer Salman Mirza has slammed the fans for abusing team captain Salman Ali Agha’s family on social media. Pakistan need to win their final game of the Super 8 stage against Sri Lanka tomorrow by a handsome margin to make it to the semis.

In Pakistan, Agha’s decisions as captain have come under heavy criticism, from former cricketers who are now analysts besides Pakistan cricket team’s passionate fans. Agha, who has promoted himself up the batting order to no 3 instead of Babar Azam, has also not had the best of form, scoring just 60 runs from six matches.

Recently, Agha’s wife hit back at trolls on social media, writing: “Abusing me and my son won’t win you the World Cup.” Now, Mirza has criticised the trolls at the pre-match press conference before the Sri Lanka game.