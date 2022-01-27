scorecardresearch
Shakib Al Hasan joins the trend, mimics Allu Arjun after snaring Faf du Plessis

Shakib Al Hasan finished with figures of 2/25 but it was not enough to save his team from suffering a defeat.

By: Sports Desk |
January 27, 2022 10:28:15 pm
Shakib Al HasanShakib Al Hasan copied Allu Arjun's move from 'Pushpa' movie. (Screengrab/Fancode).

Movie star Allu Arjun has become a popular figure in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Ever since his film Pushpa: The Rise, has released, it has become a trendsetter with many cricketers imitating his dance step including the likes of Hardik Pandya and David Warner.

Even Bangladeshi players like Nazmul Islam Apu and West Indian allrounder Dwayne Bravo have joined the bandwagon emulating the Telugu superstar. Now, Shakib Al Hasan showed his skills as well after dismissing former South African skipper Faf du Plessis during a league match between Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal.

Here is Bravo performing the move.

Bravo had performed the ‘Pushpa walk’ to celebrate a wicket.

Interestingly, Shakib’s teammates Dwayne Bravo and Nazmul Islam too performed steps from the movie.

Shakib Al Hasan finished with figures of 2/25 as Barishal restricted Victorians to 158/7 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Barishal were bundled out for just 95 as the Comilla Victorians won by an emphatic margin of 63 runs.

