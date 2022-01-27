Shakib Al Hasan joins the trend, mimics Allu Arjun after snaring Faf du Plessis

January 27, 2022 10:28:15 pm
Movie star Allu Arjun has become a popular figure in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Ever since his film Pushpa: The Rise, has released, it has become a trendsetter with many cricketers imitating his dance step including the likes of Hardik Pandya and David Warner.
Even Bangladeshi players like Nazmul Islam Apu and West Indian allrounder Dwayne Bravo have joined the bandwagon emulating the Telugu superstar. Now, Shakib Al Hasan showed his skills as well after dismissing former South African skipper Faf du Plessis during a league match between Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal.
After Nazmul Islam, then @DJBravo47, and now the Bangladeshi 🐐 @Sah75official displaying the #Pushpa move! 🥳
The @alluarjun movie has really taken over the #BBPL2022. 🔥
📺 Catch these antics for just ₹5, LIVE on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/lr5xUr0sLW#BPLonFanCode #alluarjun pic.twitter.com/9TAn8xqksr
— FanCode (@FanCode) January 26, 2022
Here is Bravo performing the move.
Bravo had performed the ‘Pushpa walk’ to celebrate a wicket.
The Champion, @DJBravo47 channels his inner 𝑷𝒖𝒔𝒉𝒑𝒂 🕺🏼 after sending Mahidul Islam Ankon back to the pavilion! 😍
Catch the West Indian legend in relentless #BBPL2022 action for just ₹5, LIVE on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/OLCsbLuBGA#BPLonFanCode @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/kVlAlvI2x3
— FanCode (@FanCode) January 25, 2022
Interestingly, Shakib’s teammates Dwayne Bravo and Nazmul Islam too performed steps from the movie.
Shakib Al Hasan finished with figures of 2/25 as Barishal restricted Victorians to 158/7 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Barishal were bundled out for just 95 as the Comilla Victorians won by an emphatic margin of 63 runs.
