Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan doubtful for Asia Cup

Shakib Al Hasan is doubtful for the Asia Cup. (Source: PTI) Shakib Al Hasan is doubtful for the Asia Cup. (Source: PTI)

Bangladesh all rounder Shakib Al Hasan is doubtful for the Asia Cup tournament to be played in Dubai in September. A lingering finger injury could prevent Shakib from playing a role in the tournament with the focus being on the World Cup in England next year. The Bangladesh ODI and T20 captain hinted that the might go under the knife at the time.

“I don’t want to play without being fully fit. If I think that way, it should be done before the Asia Cup and that is normal. We all know that I have to have a surgery. But I feel the earlier it is done, the better, most probably before the Asia Cup,” he said after returning from the tour of Windies where Bangladesh won the ODIs and T20s after losing the Tests.

Shakib had picked up the injury to his little finger during the tri-series featuring Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in January and was taken off the field. He returned to action to play the Nidahas Trophy in March in Sri Lanka and then played in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad. But the injury persisted and the pain resurfaced in the recently concluded T20s against Windies.

Bangladesh will be in Pool B, along with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, and is set to take place from September 15 to 28.

As per Bangladesh Cricket Board chief physician Debashish Chowdhury, Shakib had taken anti-inflammatory injections to play against the Windies.

“He had been given anti-inflammatory injection as the pain recurred but once he returns back home we can take a better look at him and decide his next course of action,” said Chowdhury as per Cricbuzz.

“It is the second time he is taking such an injection as he had taken that in Australia where he went immediately after the injury. Though we have seen in some cases, sportsmen can manage their injury with such medication but the problem arises if it is repeated often as the steroids do have some side effects,” he added.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd